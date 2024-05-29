BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Goth Money mainman Black Kray brings 'When Doves Kry Tour' to Orlando's Beacham

One of the final dates of the enigmatic rapper's tour

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:53 am

Black Kray winds down tour with rare Orlando show - Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Black Kray winds down tour with rare Orlando show

Virginia emo-rap maestro and head of the Goth Money collective Black Kray brings his "When Doves Kry" tour to the storied stage of the Beacham, and we suspect legions of black-clad kids will be there to get bleary with him.

The MC is an enigma in a music industry awash in oversharing because he's too busy doing it all — producer, rapper, label head, filmmaker. Kray's music is just as cryptic: eldritch, eerie and distorted production over which he whispers, menaces and rhymes his way through nightmares. Kray's influence has been vast — through his own work and collabs with the likes of Bladee and Yung Lean — with fans eagerly snapping up his over 40-deep album and mixtape discography under both his name and a maze of pseudonyms.

If you want to hear something recent, check his sinister appearance on Bladee's Cold Visions mixtape or the "Antidote" collab with Slitt Mook. If you want to see one of the most mysterious new players in the rap game, say Bloody Mary three times and step into the Beacham.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, The Beacham.

Black Kray

Black Kray

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


Matthew Moyer

May 29, 2024

