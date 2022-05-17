Gorillaz to play Orlando's Amway Center on first North American tour since 2018

The very real fake band Gorillaz will bring their genre-bending pop and eye-popping spectacle to Orlando this fall.
The cartoon group headed up by Blur's Damon Albarn will perform in the ink at the Amway Center on October 21. The North American leg of their world tour is the band's first trek to this side of the Atlantic since 2018.
For their Orlando show, Gorillaz will be supported by dance music duo Jungle. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
Location Details
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.