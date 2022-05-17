VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Gorillaz to play Orlando's Amway Center on first North American tour since 2018

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:43 am

click to enlarge GORILLAZ
Gorillaz

The very real fake band Gorillaz will bring their genre-bending pop and eye-popping spectacle to Orlando this fall.

The cartoon group headed up by Blur's Damon Albarn will perform in the ink at the Amway Center on October 21. The North American leg of their world tour is the band's first trek to this side of the Atlantic since 2018.

For their Orlando show, Gorillaz will be supported by dance music duo Jungle. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. 


