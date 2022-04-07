'Go Ninja Go' to Ocoee Music Fest this weekend for two free nights of performances including Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc

Photo courtesy Vanilla Ice/Facebook
Vanilla Ice headlines Ocoee Music Fest
The Ocoee Music Fest
, a new name for a familiar event, goes down this weekend and the eclectic lineup has quite a few musical surprises.
Formerly the Founders' Day Festival, the rebranded two-day celebration is happening for a 27th year, featuring two nights of music based around a different theme each night.
Friday's lineup is 1990s-themed and features Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory, Tone Loc, Rob Base (of the immortal "It Takes Two"), Tag Team and headliner Vanilla Ice. Word is that Vanilla Ice will have special guests in the form of the Turtles (as in "Teenage Mutant," not "So Happy Together"), which means that attendees will get to hear "Ninja Rap
" in all its glory live.
Saturday's country music-heavy evening spotlights Matt Stell, Will Banister, Walker Hayes, and headliner Russell Dickerson.
Ocoee Music Fest goes down Friday and Saturday, April 8-9 (starting tomorrow!
) at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee. The event is free and general admission!
–
