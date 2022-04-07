Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

'Go Ninja Go' to Ocoee Music Fest this weekend for two free nights of performances including Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 12:26 pm

Vanilla Ice headlines Ocoee Music Fest - PHOTO COURTESY VANILLA ICE/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Vanilla Ice/Facebook
Vanilla Ice headlines Ocoee Music Fest

The Ocoee Music Fest, a new name for a familiar event, goes down this weekend and the eclectic lineup has quite a few musical surprises.

Formerly the Founders' Day Festival, the rebranded two-day celebration is happening for a 27th year, featuring two nights of music based around a different theme each night.

Friday's lineup is 1990s-themed and features Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory, Tone Loc, Rob Base (of the immortal "It Takes Two"), Tag Team and headliner Vanilla Ice. Word is that Vanilla Ice will have special guests in the form of the Turtles (as in "Teenage Mutant," not "So Happy Together"), which means that attendees will get to hear "Ninja Rap" in all its glory live.

Saturday's country music-heavy evening spotlights Matt Stell, Will Banister, Walker Hayes, and headliner Russell Dickerson.

Ocoee Music Fest goes down Friday and Saturday, April 8-9 (starting tomorrow!) at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee. The event is free and general admission!



Trending

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Henry Rollins dispenses sound advice and gritty anecdotes to Orlando this week

By Shelton Hull

Henry Rollins borrowed his name from a certain local college

Legendary Pink Dots announce long-awaited Orlando return set for November

By Matthew Moyer

Legendary Pink Dots announce long-awaited Orlando return set for November

Bachata star Prince Royce will steer his 'Classic Tour' through Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Bachata star Prince Royce will steer his 'Classic Tour' through Orlando in September

New Orlando heaviness this week comes courtesy Weak's debut mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Weak

New Orlando heaviness this week comes courtesy Weak's debut mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Weak

Orlando concert picks this weekend: Wolf-Face, The Darkness, Pearl and the Oysters

By Bao Le-Huu

Wolf-Face

Henry Rollins dispenses sound advice and gritty anecdotes to Orlando this week

By Shelton Hull

Henry Rollins borrowed his name from a certain local college

Orlando Girls Rock Camp returns live and loud this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rockers from 2019 live at Will's Pub
