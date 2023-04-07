Glammy singer-songwriter Scott Yoder returns to play Orlando in April

Glammed-up and cape-bedecked singer-songwriter Scott Yoder is making a long-awaited return to the City Beautiful on April 16, this time as a solo artist.
Yoder, who presents the intriguing musical proposition "What if David Bowie continued on with the ideas hatched on The Man Who Sold the World?," is touring sans band, but avec smoke machine and an uncanny sense of eerily melancholic melody. As a performer, Yoder puts on a show with a capital S and we expect that again, even with Yoder shouldering all the musical responsibilities. Yoder will have a clutch of songs from affecting new album Wither on Hollywood and Vine up his velvet sleeve.
Local opening duties come from Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord, and you never know which one you’ll get — electro-instrumentals with a skewed house throb, or ragged-glory indie-rock? There’s only one way to know for sure.
