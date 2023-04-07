Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Glammy singer-songwriter Scott Yoder returns to play Orlando in April

Glammed-up and cape-bedecked, with an uncanny sense of melancholic melody

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge Scott Yoder in Orlando in 2019 - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Scott Yoder in Orlando in 2019

Glammed-up and cape-bedecked singer-songwriter Scott Yoder is making a long-awaited return to the City Beautiful on April 16, this time as a solo artist.

Yoder, who presents the intriguing musical proposition "What if David Bowie continued on with the ideas hatched on The Man Who Sold the World?," is touring sans band, but avec smoke machine and an uncanny sense of eerily melancholic melody. As a performer, Yoder puts on a show with a capital S and we expect that again, even with Yoder shouldering all the musical responsibilities. Yoder will have a clutch of songs from affecting new album Wither on Hollywood and Vine  up his velvet sleeve.


Local opening duties come from Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord, and you never know which one you’ll get — electro-instrumentals with a skewed house throb, or ragged-glory indie-rock? There’s only one way to know for sure.

Scott Yoder, Gleep Glorp, Body Shop

Scott Yoder, Gleep Glorp, Body Shop

Sun., April 16, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$12

Matthew Moyer

