Girls Rock Camp invites Orlando musicians to submit songs for a fundraiser mix tape

Long before the era of the Spotify playlist, the mix tape roamed the earth as the best way to compile beloved songs onto a single album. Now Orlando Girls Rock Camp wants to revisit that halcyon era and are inviting local musicians to submit songs for their upcoming tape compilation.
Dubbed the "OGRC Friends and Allies Mix Tape
," the undertaking will be a fundraiser for the nonprofit Girls Rock Camp's activities, including this summer's camp. (And the end product will indeed be a physical cassette.)
Local musicians and bands are invited to submit a track for consideration for the mix tape through an online submission form
, and there doesn't seem to be a concrete deadline yet — so, no rush. But do it anyway.
The final mix tapes — 100 copies in all — will be sold at the 2023 OGRC showcase and through Bandcamp.
