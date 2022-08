Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December

Photo courtesy Girl Talk/Facebook Girl Talk

We know that linear time is a myth these days, but news that Girl Talk is hitting the road this autumn and winter still took us by surprise.It actually shouldn't besurprising to savvy pop watchers. Earlier this year Gillis released his newest album as Girl Talk,, complete with collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA. And, yes, there's a new mash-up in the form of Gills interweaving Harry Styles' "As It Was" into new single " Ain’t No Fun ."The Girl Talk tour kicks off in September in Last Vegas, finally reaching Florida for a trifecta of shows — St. Pete, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando — in December. Girl Talk headlines the Beacham on Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets