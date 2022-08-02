VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 12:36 pm

Girl Talk - Photo courtesy Girl Talk/Facebook
Photo courtesy Girl Talk/Facebook
Girl Talk

We know that linear time is a myth these days, but news that Girl Talk is hitting the road this autumn and winter still took us by surprise.

It actually shouldn't be that surprising to savvy pop watchers. Earlier this year Gillis released his newest album as Girl Talk, Full Court Press, complete with collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA. And, yes, there's a new mash-up in the form of Gills interweaving Harry Styles' "As It Was" into new single "Ain’t No Fun."

The Girl Talk tour kicks off in September in Last Vegas, finally reaching Florida for a trifecta of shows — St. Pete, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando — in December.

Girl Talk headlines the Beacham on Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

Incantation headline heavy night at Winter Park's Haven on Monday

By Matthew Moyer

Incantation

K92.3 All Star Jam returns to Orlando with headliners Dan + Shay

By Matthew Moyer

Dan + Shay

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

Also in Music

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

Bold new hip-hop sounds from Orlando's Elsha; Milk Carton Superstars get bleak

By Bao Le-Huu

Elsha

Christian music fest Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in 2023

By Nicolle Osorio

Are you ready to … pray?
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us