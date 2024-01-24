Get to know newer bands Frogs Show Mercy, Dunies, Offtrack and Midhouse at Stardust gig

Noteworthy sampling of young under-the-radar Florida bands

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 11:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
Dunies play Stardust this weekend as part of a local showcae - Photo courtesy Dunies/Facebook
Photo courtesy Dunies/Facebook
Dunies play Stardust this weekend as part of a local showcae
This showcase is a noteworthy sampling of young under-the-radar Florida bands that either should or will soon be better known.

Miami’s Frogs Show Mercy specialize in cathartic rock that’s more charged and textured than your average emo. One of Central Florida’s most undersung bands, Cocoa Beach’s Dunies are surf punks capable of interesting detours. Offtrack and Midhouse, meanwhile, are promising young Orlando indie-rock bands.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Stardust Video & Coffee, $12-$15.

Event Details
Frogs Show Mercy, Dunies, Off Track, Midhouse

Frogs Show Mercy, Dunies, Off Track, Midhouse

Sat., Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$12
Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

9 events 72 articles
Stardust Video and Coffee

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Like a Rolling Stone(s), Bob Dylan is also playing Orlando this year

By Matthew Moyer

Bob Dylan plays the Dr. Phillips Center in the spring

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week

Norsekorea celebrates 13 years with Orlando-centric blowout and benefit concert

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie plays NorseKorea's 13th Anniversary Party this weekend

Timucua Arts' Benoit Glazer premieres musical memorial 'Suite for Camille' this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Timucua Arts Foundation co-founder Benoit Glazer premieres 'Suite for Camille' in memory of his daughter

Also in Music

Orlando producer My Good Phelo releases bold new beats album 'Elevate'

By Bao Le-Huu

My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate'

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us