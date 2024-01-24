Get to know newer bands Frogs Show Mercy, Dunies, Offtrack and Midhouse at Stardust gig

Miami’s Frogs Show Mercy specialize in cathartic rock that’s more charged and textured than your average emo. One of Central Florida’s most undersung bands, Cocoa Beach’s Dunies are surf punks capable of interesting detours. Offtrack and Midhouse, meanwhile, are promising young Orlando indie-rock bands.
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Stardust Video & Coffee, $12-$15.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed