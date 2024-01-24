Get to know newer bands Frogs Show Mercy, Dunies, Offtrack and Midhouse at Stardust gig

Photo courtesy Dunies/Facebook Dunies play Stardust this weekend as part of a local showcae

This showcase is a noteworthy sampling of young under-the-radar Florida bands that either should or will soon be better known.Miami’s Frogs Show Mercy specialize in cathartic rock that’s more charged and textured than your average emo. One of Central Florida’s most undersung bands, Cocoa Beach’s Dunies are surf punks capable of interesting detours. Offtrack and Midhouse, meanwhile, are promising young Orlando indie-rock bands.