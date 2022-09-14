Get to know Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo this weekend at Orlando's Amway Center

On his ongoing worldwide tour, Camilo will make his first appearance in Orlando and perform at the Amway Center less than a week after the release of his latest album, De Adentro Pa Afuera.
The Colombian singer-songwriter’s lyrics are wistful, heartfelt and romantic, adding modern Latin pop touches to classic cumbia sounds.
Since winning Colombia’s version of The X Factor back in 2007, Camilo has earned his stripes in the industry after co-producing with artists like Becky G, teaming up with Alejandro Sanz for the ballad “NASA,” and winning a Latin Grammy in 2020 for his remix version of “Tutu” featuring Colombian icon Shakira.