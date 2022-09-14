Get to know Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo this weekend at Orlando's Amway Center

Photo courtesy Amway Center/Facebook Camilo

On his ongoing worldwide tour, Camilo will make his first appearance in Orlando and perform at the Amway Center less than a week after the release of his latest album,The Colombian singer-songwriter’s lyrics are wistful, heartfelt and romantic, adding modern Latin pop touches to classic cumbia sounds.Since winning Colombia’s version ofback in 2007, Camilo has earned his stripes in the industry after co-producing with artists like Becky G, teaming up with Alejandro Sanz for the ballad “NASA,” and winning a Latin Grammy in 2020 for his remix version of “Tutu” featuring Colombian icon Shakira.