Get to know Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo this weekend at Orlando's Amway Center

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 4:49 pm

Camilo - Photo courtesy Amway Center/Facebook
Photo courtesy Amway Center/Facebook
Camilo

On his ongoing worldwide tour, Camilo will make his first appearance in Orlando and perform at the Amway Center less than a week after the release of his latest album, De Adentro Pa Afuera.

The Colombian singer-songwriter’s lyrics are wistful, heartfelt and romantic, adding modern Latin pop touches to classic cumbia sounds.

Since winning Colombia’s version of The X Factor back in 2007, Camilo has earned his stripes in the industry after co-producing with artists like Becky G, teaming up with Alejandro Sanz for the ballad “NASA,” and winning a Latin Grammy in 2020 for his remix version of “Tutu” featuring Colombian icon Shakira.

Event Details
Camilo

Camilo

Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$63-$247.74

