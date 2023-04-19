Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Get 'Soul II Soul' with Kem, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild on Friday

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

Kem brings his 'Soul II Soul' tour with Ledisi to Orlando - Photo courtesy Kem/Facebbook
Kem brings his 'Soul II Soul' tour with Ledisi to Orlando

In a sequel of sorts to their 2011 "Intimacy" co-headlining tour, R&B icons KEM and Ledisi, along with special guest Musiq Soulchild, reunite for an epochal East Coast Soul II Soul jaunt. And it hits Orlando on Friday.

Kem marks 20 years of his seminal Kemistry album on Motown, a record that deftly mixed jazz, soul and R&B. The three-time Grammy-nominated musician is best known for lovers' anthems like "I Can't Stop Loving You" and "Love Calls."

Co-headliner Ledisi, a Grammy award-winning artist with a powerhouse voice, has won three Soul Train Music Awards and performed with artists as diverse as Kelly Clarkson, Dave Matthews and Vince Gill.

Soulchild weaves a deft and unique blend of 1970s soul, hip-hop and R&B that made him one of the breakout stars of the still-influential neo-soul movement.

Prepare to swoon.

8 p.m., Friday, April 21, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $59-$250.

