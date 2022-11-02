Get ready for McDonald's goes metal when Mac Sabbath plays Tuffy's in Sanford

click to enlarge Photo by Jeremy Saffer Mac Sabbath

Look out, Sanford. Shit’s gonna get loud and wild with this lineup. The only reasonable expectation from a band whose name is a portmanteau of Black Sabbath and McDonald’s is that they’re going to be outrageous.Los Angeles’ Mac Sabbath are exactly that, as a subversive culture-jamming concept band that rocks out while dressed like twisted McDonaldland characters.While their live spectacle would be worth the ticket price alone, this loaded bill also features degenerate metal-rockers Speedealer, the Texas band that originally started under the hilarious name REO Speedealer until they were served with a cease-and-desist letter from a certain milquetoast classic-rock outfit.Rounding things out will be Cincinnati duo Lung, whose hard art-rock is powered by a cello.