Get ready for McDonald's goes metal when Mac Sabbath plays Tuffy's in Sanford

Wed, Nov 2, 2022

click to enlarge Mac Sabbath - Photo by Jeremy Saffer
Photo by Jeremy Saffer
Mac Sabbath

Look out, Sanford. Shit’s gonna get loud and wild with this lineup. The only reasonable expectation from a band whose name is a portmanteau of Black Sabbath and McDonald’s is that they’re going to be outrageous.

Los Angeles’ Mac Sabbath are exactly that, as a subversive culture-jamming concept band that rocks out while dressed like twisted McDonaldland characters.

While their live spectacle would be worth the ticket price alone, this loaded bill also features degenerate metal-rockers Speedealer, the Texas band that originally started under the hilarious name REO Speedealer until they were served with a cease-and-desist letter from a certain milquetoast classic-rock outfit.

Rounding things out will be Cincinnati duo Lung, whose hard art-rock is powered by a cello.

Event Details
Mac Sabbath, Speedealer, Lung

Mac Sabbath, Speedealer, Lung

Sun., Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$18-$120

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Trending

