Get ready for a time-traveling indie-pop party when Coin play Orlando's Hard Rock Live Friday

Photo courtesy Coin/Facebook Coin play the Hard Rock Live on Friday

Indie-rock darlings Coin are bringing their ’80s-style synths and catchy choruses to town this week, giving you no choice but to sway to their infectious tunes.The Nashville-based trio, known for their smash hit “Talk Too Much,” are an offshoot of the 2010s alt-band era that spawned outfits like Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons and Two Door Cinema Club. Ah, yes: That same era of Silly Bandz, Jersey Shore and moustache fingers.Coin continues to traverse the indie-pop landscape with their new albumand are even tapping into more current electronic music trends that are bound to wire up the room.