Get ready for a time-traveling indie-pop party when Coin play Orlando's Hard Rock Live Friday

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 5:42 pm

Coin play the Hard Rock Live on Friday - Photo courtesy Coin/Facebook
Photo courtesy Coin/Facebook
Coin play the Hard Rock Live on Friday

Indie-rock darlings Coin are bringing their ’80s-style synths and catchy choruses to town this week, giving you no choice but to sway to their infectious tunes.

The Nashville-based trio, known for their smash hit “Talk Too Much,” are an offshoot of the 2010s alt-band era that spawned outfits like Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons and Two Door Cinema Club. Ah, yes: That same era of Silly Bandz, Jersey Shore and moustache fingers.

Coin continues to traverse the indie-pop landscape with their new album Uncanny Valley and are even tapping into more current electronic music trends that are bound to wire up the room.

Event Details
COIN, Miloe

COIN, Miloe

Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

$29.50-$36.50

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

