Get ready for a big rock show when Twenty One Pilots take over the Kia Center

With special guest Balu Brigada

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge Twenty One Pilots bring 'Clancy' tour to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Twenty One Pilots bring 'Clancy' tour to Orlando
Critically acclaimed rock duo Twenty One Pilots take the stage at the Kia Center in Orlando this week for the only Florida stop on their “Clancy World Tour.”

Twenty One Pilots’ music is loved by fans for intricate and darkly poetic lyrics welded to a versatile blend of styles including alternative rock, hip-hop, electronic and indie. The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun made their name with a genre-blurring discography, but are just as well-known for an immersive, electrifying concert experience that makes fans the focal point of the performance.

The band’s two-hour-plus setlist consists of the hits and new material from latest album Clancy, which was released in May and quickly claimed a top spot on the Billboard 200.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kia Center, $105-$699.

Event Details
Wed., Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


