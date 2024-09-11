Get ready for a big rock show when Twenty One Pilots take over the Kia Center

Twenty One Pilots’ music is loved by fans for intricate and darkly poetic lyrics welded to a versatile blend of styles including alternative rock, hip-hop, electronic and indie. The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun made their name with a genre-blurring discography, but are just as well-known for an immersive, electrifying concert experience that makes fans the focal point of the performance.
The band’s two-hour-plus setlist consists of the hits and new material from latest album Clancy, which was released in May and quickly claimed a top spot on the Billboard 200.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kia Center, $105-$699.
