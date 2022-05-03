Get discounted $25 tickets to select big-name Orlando shows during Live Nation's 'Concert Week' promotion

VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

May 3, 2022

Sylvan Esso
Photo courtesy Sylvan Esso/Facebook
Tickets for Sylvan Esso at the

Live Nation is bringing back their 'Concert Week' promotion this week, wherein live music heads can grab tickets to an array of big-name events at very discounted rates.

From 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, tickets to a large number of upcoming Live Nation shows in Orlando can be grabbed for $25 all-inclusive at livenation.com/concertweek.

This year's list seems a good bit more extensive than past years at first glance, covering shows stretching into the fall at venues large and small all around the city.

As of this writing, there are 28 eligible Orlando shows with $25 tickets up for grabs, with Banks, the Killers and NLE Choppa jumping out as particularly notable.

Scope out the full list below:

May 4
All That Remains — House of Blues

May 6
Corey Smith — House of Blues

May 8
Yacht Rock Revue — House of Blues

May 12
Wanda Sykes — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

May 12
The Dead South — House of Blues

May 13
Jackyl — House of Blues

May 14
NLE Choppa — Celine

May 14
Sylvan Esso — House of Blues

May 18
Aly & AJ — House of Blues

May 25
T-Pain — House of Blues

May 27
Omar Apollo — House of Blues

May 28
Stryper — House of Blues

June 3
Pedro Capo — House of Blues

June 6
Jesse McCartney — House of Blues

June 16
CHEER Live — Addition Financial Arena

June 18
Caifanes — House of Blues

June 26
Frank Turner — House of Blues

June 27
Motion City Soundtrack — House of Blues

July 11
Celeste Barber — Hard Rock Live

July 17
BANKS — House of Blues

July 23
Big Time Rush — Addition Financial Arena

July 31
Swedish House Mafia — Amway Center

Aug. 12
Anthrax — House of Blues

Aug. 13
Enanitos Verdes — House of Blues

Aug. 27
LANY — Orlando Amphitheater

Sept. 14
The Killers — Amway Center

Sept. 30
Sebastian Yatra — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 23
Mother Mother — House of Blues

Visit Live Nation's Concert Week website from May 4-10 to take advantage of these temporary ticketing discounts.



Music Slideshows

Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live
Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

