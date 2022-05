Get discounted $25 tickets to select big-name Orlando shows during Live Nation's 'Concert Week' promotion

Photo courtesy Sylvan Esso/Facebook Tickets for Sylvan Esso at the

Live Nation is bringing back their 'Concert Week' promotion this week, wherein live music heads can grab tickets to an array of big-name events at very discounted rates.From 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, tickets to a large number of upcoming Live Nation shows in Orlando can be grabbed for $25 all-inclusive at livenation.com/concertweek This year's list seems a good bit more extensive than past years at first glance, covering shows stretching into the fall at venues large and small all around the city.As of this writing, there are 28 eligible Orlando shows with $25 tickets up for grabs, with Banks, the Killers and NLE Choppa jumping out as particularly notable.Scope out the full list below:— House of Blues— House of Blues— House of BluesDr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts— House of Blues— House of Blues— Celine— House of Blues— House of Blues— House of Blues— House of Blues— House of Blues— House of Blues— House of Blues— Addition Financial Arena— House of BluesHouse of Blues— House of Blues— Hard Rock Live— House of Blues— Addition Financial Arena— Amway CenterHouse of Blues— House of Blues— Orlando Amphitheater— Amway CenterDr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts— House of BluesVisit Live Nation's Concert Week website from May 4-10 to take advantage of these temporary ticketing discounts.