Get discounted $25 tickets to select big-name Orlando shows during Live Nation's 'Concert Week' promotion

Live Nation is bringing back their 'Concert Week' promotion this week, wherein live music heads can grab tickets to an array of big-name events at very discounted rates.
From 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, tickets to a large number of upcoming Live Nation shows in Orlando can be grabbed for $25 all-inclusive at livenation.com/concertweek
This year's list seems a good bit more extensive than past years at first glance, covering shows stretching into the fall at venues large and small all around the city.
As of this writing, there are 28 eligible Orlando shows with $25 tickets up for grabs, with Banks, the Killers and NLE Choppa jumping out as particularly notable.
Scope out the full list below:
May 4
All That Remains
— House of Blues
May 6
Corey Smith
— House of Blues
May 8
Yacht Rock Revue
— House of Blues
May 12
Wanda Sykes —
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
May 12
The Dead South
— House of Blues
May 13
Jackyl
— House of Blues
May 14
NLE Choppa
— Celine
May 14
Sylvan Esso
— House of Blues
May 18
Aly & AJ
— House of Blues
May 25
T-Pain
— House of Blues
May 27
Omar Apollo
— House of Blues
May 28
Stryper
— House of Blues
June 3
Pedro Capo
— House of Blues
June 6
Jesse McCartney
— House of Blues
June 16
CHEER Live
— Addition Financial Arena
June 18
Caifanes
— House of Blues
June 26
Frank Turner —
House of Blues
June 27
Motion City Soundtrack
— House of Blues
July 11
Celeste Barber
— Hard Rock Live
July 17
BANKS
— House of Blues
July 23
Big Time Rush
— Addition Financial Arena
July 31
Swedish House Mafia
— Amway Center
Aug. 12
Anthrax —
House of Blues
Aug. 13
Enanitos Verdes
— House of Blues
Aug. 27
LANY
— Orlando Amphitheater
Sept. 14
The Killers
— Amway Center
Sept. 30
Sebastian Yatra —
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 23
Mother Mother
— House of Blues
Visit Live Nation's Concert Week website
from May 4-10 to take advantage of these temporary ticketing discounts.
