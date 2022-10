Photo by Rabo, courtesy Slift/Facebook Slift bring heavy psych to Orlando

This excellent bill is a special envoy from France sent especially for the heavy psych heads.The stoner rock of Slift cherry-picks all the best elements of hard psychedelic rock and rolls it out in skyscraping riffs.You Said Strange, whose debut was produced by Dandy Warhols gui- tarist Peter Holmström and recorded at the Dandys’ famous Odditorium studio, come from the more shoegaze end of the psych spectrum.Local support by Orlando psych champions Timothy Eerie will keep it all extra woozy.