Garage rock dons The Woggles get debonair and unhinged in Orlando

The Tremolords and The BellTowers open the night

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge The Woggles get debonair and unhinged in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Woggles get debonair and unhinged in Orlando
Orlando has long had a soft spot for classic garage rock. The Hate Bombs, who became The Tremolords, are one of the most passionately beloved bands in our scene’s history. Even after three decades, their shows are lively, high-kicking affairs that not only draw the crowds but, more importantly, get their asses shaking.

It’s an enduring underground subculture that’ll be ready and primed for The Woggles, the Georgia cult legends whose run of carrying the garage-rock torch goes back even further, to the 1980s. Rounding out the bill perfectly will be the ringing melodies of fellow 1960s revivalists The BellTowers.

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.

Event Details
The Woggles, The Tremolords, The BellTowers

Tue., June 4, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$20
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 29, 2024

