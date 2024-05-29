Garage rock dons The Woggles get debonair and unhinged in Orlando

It’s an enduring underground subculture that’ll be ready and primed for The Woggles, the Georgia cult legends whose run of carrying the garage-rock torch goes back even further, to the 1980s. Rounding out the bill perfectly will be the ringing melodies of fellow 1960s revivalists The BellTowers.
8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.
