Italian death-metal band Fulci shamble into Orlando on Wednesday

Photo courtesy Fulci/Facebook Fulci, the band

, focuses in on the director's 1991 film

for lyrical and musical inspiration, and they're sure to turn the Will's stage into a pulpy grindhouse.



Support comes from Rhythm of Fear, Trash Panda and High Pressure.

Though there are likely thousands of bands named after the undead ghouls that populate the films of Italian horror master Lucio Fulci, this Italian death-metal trio deftly sidestepped them all and paid direct homage to the source with their moniker.And what's in a name? Well, Fulci create shambling, gory zombie-metal that lives up to the auteur's blood-soaked visions. The band's most recent album,