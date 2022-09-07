ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Italian death-metal band Fulci shamble into Orlando on Wednesday

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm

Fulci, the band - Photo courtesy Fulci/Facebook
Photo courtesy Fulci/Facebook
Fulci, the band

Though there are likely thousands of bands named after the undead ghouls that populate the films of Italian horror master Lucio Fulci, this Italian death-metal trio deftly sidestepped them all and paid direct homage to the source with their moniker.

And what's in a name? Well, Fulci create shambling, gory zombie-metal that lives up to the auteur's blood-soaked visions. The band's most recent album, Exhumed Information, focuses in on the director's 1991 film Voices From Beyond for lyrical and musical inspiration, and they're sure to turn the Will's stage into a pulpy grindhouse.

Support comes from Rhythm of Fear, Trash Panda and High Pressure.
Event Details
Fulci, Rhythm of Fear, Trash Panda, High Pressure

Fulci, Rhythm of Fear, Trash Panda, High Pressure

Wed., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
