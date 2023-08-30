From the folks behind Orlando Girls Rock Camp comes Ladies Rock Camp

The Ladies Rock Camp Showcase throws the spotlight on the ad hoc ensembles that will come out of this year's Ladies Rock Camp instructional sessions — all of it happening over the Labor Day (this!) weekend.
As with Girls Rock Camp, the adult campers get a crash course in how to play an instrument and group up in spontaneous bands to get some experience writing songs and playing in a band. Sunday, you get to see what they learned up close and personal.
Orlando Ladies Rock Camp Showcase happens on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. at Framework Coffee House. Tickets are $10.
