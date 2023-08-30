From the folks behind Orlando Girls Rock Camp comes Ladies Rock Camp

Showcase at Framework hosts new rockers taking the stage for the first time

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 5:39 pm

click to enlarge Yes, it's an Orlando Girls Rock Camp picture, but it's indicative of the great work their instrucotrs do - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Yes, it's an Orlando Girls Rock Camp picture, but it's indicative of the great work their instrucotrs do
Though Orlando Girls Rock Camp only just wrapped their annual summer camp, the tireless volunteers are set to show off the results from a second undertaking — Ladies Rock Camp.

The Ladies Rock Camp Showcase throws the spotlight on the ad hoc ensembles that will come out of this year's Ladies Rock Camp instructional sessions — all of it happening over the Labor Day (this!) weekend. 

As with Girls Rock Camp, the adult campers get a crash course in how to play an instrument and group up in spontaneous bands to get some experience writing songs and playing in a band. Sunday, you get to see what they learned up close and personal.

Orlando Ladies Rock Camp Showcase happens on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. at Framework Coffee House. Tickets are $10.

Event Details
Orlando Ladies Rock Camp Showcase

Orlando Ladies Rock Camp Showcase

Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m.

Framework Craft Coffee House 1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Framework Craft Coffee House

1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

321-270-7410

3 events 1 article

Tags:

