Free doom metal in this economy? Texas’ Red Beard Wall to play a free show in Orlando

Further tilting the scales will be new Orlando sludge band Stoned Morose, who have helpfully answered the burning question of what they sound like in the title of their debut EP: Pure Hesher Doom.
Miami one-woman electronic act Nefarious Grime will add aura with her haunting gothic sounds. Lazarus and After Yesterday round out the bill. That’s a lot of rock for free.
6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Uncle Lou’s, free.
Location Details
