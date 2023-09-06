Free doom metal in this economy? Texas’ Red Beard Wall to play a free show in Orlando

Photo courtesy Red Beard Wall/Banccamp Red Beard Wall play a free show in Olrando Monday

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104

If you’re either too broke to go to Friday’s Crowbar show at Conduit or just a glutton for big-ass riffs and oppressive moods, then this Bud Light’s for you. Red Beard Wall are coming all the way from Texas to drop some heaviness in the form of 10-ton stoner doom licks with a savage metal edge.Further tilting the scales will be new Orlando sludge band Stoned Morose, who have helpfully answered the burning question of what they sound like in the title of their debut EP:Miami one-woman electronic act Nefarious Grime will add aura with her haunting gothic sounds. Lazarus and After Yesterday round out the bill. That’s a lot of rock for free.