Free doom metal in this economy? Texas’ Red Beard Wall to play a free show in Orlando

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Red Beard Wall play a free show in Olrando Monday - Photo courtesy Red Beard Wall/Banccamp
Photo courtesy Red Beard Wall/Banccamp
Red Beard Wall play a free show in Olrando Monday
If you’re either too broke to go to Friday’s Crowbar show at Conduit or just a glutton for big-ass riffs and oppressive moods, then this Bud Light’s for you. Red Beard Wall are coming all the way from Texas to drop some heaviness in the form of 10-ton stoner doom licks with a savage metal edge.

Further tilting the scales will be new Orlando sludge band Stoned Morose, who have helpfully answered the burning question of what they sound like in the title of their debut EP: Pure Hesher Doom.

Miami one-woman electronic act Nefarious Grime will add aura with her haunting gothic sounds. Lazarus and After Yesterday round out the bill. That’s a lot of rock for free.

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Uncle Lou’s, free.
Event Details
Red Beard Wall, Lazaras, Nefarious Grime, Stoned Morose, After Yesterday

Red Beard Wall, Lazaras, Nefarious Grime, Stoned Morose, After Yesterday

Mon., Sept. 11, 6 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

10 events 100 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Soul superstar Durand Bernarr kicks off new leg of ‘Wanderlust’ tour in Orlando Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Durand Bernarr plays a sold-out show at the Abbey Wednesday.

Blake Shelton to play intimate gig at his Ole Red Orlando bar in September

By Matthew Moyer

Blake Shelton headlines his I-Drive bar in September

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single

New Orleans’ Crowbar bring the doom to Conduit on Friday

By Bao Le-Huu

Crowbar get slow and heavy at Conduit on Friday

Also in Music

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us