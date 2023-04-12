Frankie Rose, Donzii and Fashion Bloc make for an evening of dark-pop delight

On Love as Projection, the just-released album on Slumberland, Frankie Rose has taken the most resolute step out yet from her noise-pop beginnings in guitar bands like Dum Dum Girls and Vivian Girls.
Rose’s new turn leans deeply electronic and strikes an angelic dream-pop frequency between Ladytron and Lush. It’s a breathtakingly immaculate new watershed for a consistently impressive artist.
Rising Miami opener Donzii will add their arty flair and post-punk kaleidoscope to the night while Fashion Bloc will spotlight Mother Juno’s synth-pop side.
8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Will’s Pub, $15.
Event Details
