Frankie Rose, Donzii and Fashion Bloc make for an evening of dark-pop delight

click to enlarge Photo by Esme Rogers Frankie Rose plays Orlando on Thursday

Onthe just-released album on Slumberland, Frankie Rose has taken the most resolute step out yet from her noise-pop beginnings in guitar bands like Dum Dum Girls and Vivian Girls.Rose’s new turn leans deeply electronic and strikes an angelic dream-pop frequency between Ladytron and Lush. It’s a breathtakingly immaculate new watershed for a consistently impressive artist.Rising Miami opener Donzii will add their arty flair and post-punk kaleidoscope to the night while Fashion Bloc will spotlight Mother Juno’s synth-pop side.