Frankie Rose, Donzii and Fashion Bloc make for an evening of dark-pop delight

Thursday night at Will’s Pub

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Frankie Rose plays Orlando on Thursday - Photo by Esme Rogers
Photo by Esme Rogers
Frankie Rose plays Orlando on Thursday

On Love as Projection, the just-released album on Slumberland, Frankie Rose has taken the most resolute step out yet from her noise-pop beginnings in guitar bands like Dum Dum Girls and Vivian Girls.

Rose’s new turn leans deeply electronic and strikes an angelic dream-pop frequency between Ladytron and Lush. It’s a breathtakingly immaculate new watershed for a consistently impressive artist.

Rising Miami opener Donzii will add their arty flair and post-punk kaleidoscope to the night while Fashion Bloc will spotlight Mother Juno’s synth-pop side.

8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Will’s Pub, $15.

Event Details
Frankie Rose, Donzii, Fashion Bloc

Frankie Rose, Donzii, Fashion Bloc

Thu., April 13, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
