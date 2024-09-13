Forget the algorithm: Orlando DJ Summit gathers expert spinners from around Florida this weekend

The Orlando DJ Summit 2024 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at noon at the Rosen Event Center. It will feature a host of versatile DJs from Florida's diverse radio and nightclub scene.
Attendees have the opportunity to meet the all-star spinners and scratchers, and attend exclusive workshops and panels to learn more about their work. Some of the guest speakers include DJ Shake The Block, DJ Affect, Sirius XM's DJ Epps, "We The Best"'s DJ Nasty, Star 94.5's DJ Caesar, DJ Fader from Tampa and many more.
The DJ Summit is hosted by local radio personality Lil Shawn and "Respect The DJ" podcast host DJ Kered. The event also includes a multi-level DJ exhibition battle between DJ Xist and DJ Chris Kuts.
General admission tickets are only $15, and those under 17 get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. There is also free parking available(!).
