Forget the algorithm: Orlando DJ Summit gathers expert spinners from around Florida this weekend

Meet experts on the wheels of steel

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 5:38 pm

Orlando DJ Summit happens htis weekend - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orlando DJ Summit happens htis weekend
Get ready to turn up the volume! An army of DJs are converging on Orlando to drop beats and knowledge this weekend.

The Orlando DJ Summit 2024 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at noon at the Rosen Event Center. It will feature a host of versatile DJs from Florida's diverse radio and nightclub scene.

Attendees have the opportunity to meet the all-star spinners and scratchers, and attend exclusive workshops and panels to learn more about their work. Some of the guest speakers include DJ Shake The Block, DJ Affect, Sirius XM's DJ Epps, "We The Best"'s DJ Nasty, Star 94.5's DJ Caesar, DJ Fader from Tampa and many more.

The DJ Summit is hosted by local radio personality Lil Shawn and "Respect The DJ" podcast host DJ Kered. The event also includes a multi-level DJ exhibition battle between DJ Xist and DJ Chris Kuts.

General admission tickets are only $15, and those under 17 get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. There is also free parking available(!).

Event Details
DJ Summit

Sat., Sept. 14, 12 p.m.

Rosen Event Center 11184 S. Apopka Vineland Rd., building b, Orlando Dr. Phillips

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Rosen Event Center

11184 S. Apopka Vineland Rd., building b Dr. Phillips

1-407-387-5330

www.rosenjcc.org


September 11, 2024

