'Folk Punk Frolick' of urgent young Florida acts heads to Framework Coffee

Holding on For Dear Life, Chris and the Chemtrails, Oliver Mars Green and more throw down

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 2:43 pm

Chris and the Chemtrails play this weekend's 'Folk Punk Frolick' - Photo courtesy Chris and the Chemtrails/Facebook
Photo courtesy Chris and the Chemtrails/Facebook
Chris and the Chemtrails play this weekend's 'Folk Punk Frolick'
Although billed as a “Folk Punk Frolick,” this roundup of Central Florida acts represents a folk continuum that ranges impressively wide without going too traditional.

With ragged and rousing jams, Gainesville’s Confession Kids are the most straightforwardly folk punk of the lot. From there, though, the lineup is all Orlando and gets even more expansive.

While Holding on For Dear Life also do folk punk, their brisk sound features a distinctively swing-jazz flair that plays like Frank Turner meets Django Reinhardt. Alt-folk group Chris and the Chemtrails are also featured, as is bandmate Oliver Mars Green. Finally, Roger’s Only Son specialize in folk with an Elliott Smith-esque fragility. Folk yeah.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Framework Craft Coffee House, $10.

Event Details
Folk Punk Frolick: Holding On For Dear Life, Chris and the Chemtrails, Oliver Mars Green, Roger's Only Son, Confession

Folk Punk Frolick: Holding On For Dear Life, Chris and the Chemtrails, Oliver Mars Green, Roger's Only Son, Confession

Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.

Framework Craft Coffee House 1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Framework Craft Coffee House

1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

321-270-7410

facebook.com/frameworkcoffeehouse


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 31, 2024

