'Folk Punk Frolick' of urgent young Florida acts heads to Framework Coffee

With ragged and rousing jams, Gainesville’s Confession Kids are the most straightforwardly folk punk of the lot. From there, though, the lineup is all Orlando and gets even more expansive.
While Holding on For Dear Life also do folk punk, their brisk sound features a distinctively swing-jazz flair that plays like Frank Turner meets Django Reinhardt. Alt-folk group Chris and the Chemtrails are also featured, as is bandmate Oliver Mars Green. Finally, Roger’s Only Son specialize in folk with an Elliott Smith-esque fragility. Folk yeah.
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Framework Craft Coffee House, $10.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed