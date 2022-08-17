ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Folk-pop duo the Lumineers to ramble into Orlando next week

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge The Lumineers - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
The Lumineers

Folk-rock icons the Lumineers are no strangers to Florida, but their only in-state show this year will be at the Amway Center on Tuesday night.

Their first three albums hit either No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard charts, going multiplatinum in multiple countries. Their fourth, Brightside, was released last September. They’ve sold nearly 10 million albums, and their songs have been streamed over 3 billion times, led by “Ho Hey,” which also has about 300 million views on YouTube.

Few groups have more effectively fused an old-style sensibility with a modernist appeal, and this show offers a rare chance to check that style up close. And yes, the cell-phone ban will be in effect. Just deal with it.

Event Details
The Lumineers, James Bay

The Lumineers, James Bay

Tue., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$36-$299

Music Slideshows

Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando
Everything we saw when Michael Bublé played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Michael Bublé played Orlando's Amway Center

