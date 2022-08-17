Folk-pop duo the Lumineers to ramble into Orlando next week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The Lumineers

Folk-rock icons the Lumineers are no strangers to Florida, but their only in-state show this year will be at the Amway Center on Tuesday night.Their first three albums hit either No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard charts, going multiplatinum in multiple countries. Their fourth,, was released last September. They’ve sold nearly 10 million albums, and their songs have been streamed over 3 billion times, led by “Ho Hey,” which also has about 300 million views on YouTube.Few groups have more effectively fused an old-style sensibility with a modernist appeal, and this show offers a rare chance to check that style up close. And yes, the cell-phone ban will be in effect. Just deal with it.