Folk legend Judy Collins makes rare headlining appearance in Orlando next week

Photo courtesy Judy Collins/Facebook Judy Collins

Folk legend and Grammy winner Judy Collins is on a rare headlining tour, and she'll be gracing an Orlando stage with her presence next week.The 83-year-old Collins is touring behind— a new album of all original songs — and reportedly knocking 'em dead nightly, playing songs from her now 60-year career in music.No less than the gushed that Collins' voice still sounds “as clear as a spring wending through a field of wildflowers.” 'An Evening With Judy Collins' happens at the Plaza Live on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets (a few!) are still available through AXS