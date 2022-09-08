Folk legend Judy Collins makes rare headlining appearance in Orlando next week

Photo courtesy Judy Collins/Facebook
Judy Collins
Folk legend and Grammy winner Judy Collins is on a rare headlining tour, and she'll be gracing an Orlando stage with her presence next week.
The 83-year-old Collins is touring behind Spellbound
— a new album of all original songs — and reportedly knocking 'em dead
nightly, playing songs from her now 60-year career in music.
No less than the New York Times gushed
that Collins' voice still sounds “as clear as a spring wending through a field of wildflowers.”
'An Evening With Judy Collins' happens at the Plaza Live
on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets (a few!) are still available through AXS
.
–
