Floridian rap superstar Rod Wave headlines Amway Center on Friday

Born Rodarius Marcell Green, he gained popularity in 2019 for his single “Heart on Ice,” which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 list after going viral on TikTok.
Wave’s latest album, Nostalgia, is an ode to his childhood and the trials and tribulations that got him where he is today, through a mix of balladeering vocals and vigorous rap with a sound that’s been compared to YNW Melly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Polo G.
A melodic album that blends hip-hop and rap to capture the essence of his past, Nostalgia is best experienced in-person.
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $45.50-$225.
