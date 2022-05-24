Florida Underground Festival returns to Orlando live and loud in August

click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Wet Nurse play the Florida Underground Festival this summer
This summer the Florida Underground Fest returns, bringing together bands from throughout Central Florida and the entire state for a two-day musical blowout.
Running from Aug. 6-7,
the fest will take over Will's Pub, Will's Dirty Laundry, Grumpy's Underground Lounge and Uncle Lou's so nearly 60 bands can perform throughout that weekend.
The lineup includes: Wet Nurse, Dial Drive, Flag on Fire, Coffee Project, Outtatime, You Vandal, Vicious Dreams, Call in Dead, Control This, Obsidian, Flag Man, Swift Knuckle Solution and a whole lot more worthies.
Tickets and pricing TBA. More info on the Florida Underground Fest website
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.