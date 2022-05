Florida Underground Festival returns to Orlando live and loud in August

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Wet Nurse play the Florida Underground Festival this summer

This summer the Florida Underground Fest returns, bringing together bands from throughout Central Florida and the entire state for a two-day musical blowout. Running from Aug. 6-7, the fest will take over Will's Pub, Will's Dirty Laundry, Grumpy's Underground Lounge and Uncle Lou's so nearly 60 bands can perform throughout that weekend.The lineup includes: Wet Nurse, Dial Drive, Flag on Fire, Coffee Project, Outtatime, You Vandal, Vicious Dreams, Call in Dead, Control This, Obsidian, Flag Man, Swift Knuckle Solution and a whole lot more worthies. Tickets and pricing TBA. More info on the Florida Underground Fest website