Florida Underground Fest takes over venues on Mills Avenue for a long punk weekender

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Wolf-Face sure to bring some mayhem to Florida Underground Fest

Florida Underground Fest returns this weekend for a fourth year, taking over four distinct venues () in the Mills 50 neighborhood.Going down simultaneously on both Saturday and Sunday at Will's Pub, Grumpy's, Uncle Lou's and Lil Indie's, the gigantic lineup features Wolf-Face, Pangolin, Piss Test, Rushmore, Friendly Fire, A Decade at Sea, M.A.C.E., Debt Neglector, 430 Steps, Dial Drive, Gloriosa, Tom Solo, Audible Parts, Weak, Flag on Fire and Virginity.And that's only scratching the surface.Florida Underground Fest happens on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, all along Mills Avenue, with action kicking off as early as 2 p.m. each day. Note that there will also be a pre-party at Will's Pub on Friday, Aug. 4, with the Hamiltons, 69 Fingers, Chilled Monkey Brains and more.Tickets are available now through Ticketweb and at the door.