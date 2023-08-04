Florida Underground Fest takes over venues on Mills Avenue for a long punk weekender

Local punk fest returns for fourth year

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Wolf-Face sure to bring some mayhem to Florida Underground Fest - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Wolf-Face sure to bring some mayhem to Florida Underground Fest
Florida Underground Fest returns this weekend for a fourth year, taking over four distinct venues (synergy!) in the Mills 50 neighborhood.

Going down simultaneously on both Saturday and Sunday at Will's Pub, Grumpy's, Uncle Lou's and Lil Indie's, the gigantic lineup features Wolf-Face, Pangolin, Piss Test, Rushmore, Friendly Fire, A Decade at Sea, M.A.C.E., Debt Neglector, 430 Steps, Dial Drive, Gloriosa, Tom Solo, Audible Parts, Weak, Flag on Fire and Virginity.

And that's only scratching the surface.

Florida Underground Fest happens on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, all along Mills Avenue, with action kicking off as early as 2 p.m. each day. Note that there will also be a pre-party at Will's Pub on Friday, Aug. 4, with the Hamiltons, 69 Fingers, Chilled Monkey Brains and more.

Tickets are available now through Ticketweb and at the door.

Event Details
Florida Underground Fest 4

Florida Underground Fest 4

Sat., Aug. 5, 1 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 6, 1 p.m.

Mills Avenue between East Colonial Drive and Virginia Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20-$30

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

