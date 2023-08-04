Florida Underground Fest takes over venues on Mills Avenue for a long punk weekender

Going down simultaneously on both Saturday and Sunday at Will's Pub, Grumpy's, Uncle Lou's and Lil Indie's, the gigantic lineup features Wolf-Face, Pangolin, Piss Test, Rushmore, Friendly Fire, A Decade at Sea, M.A.C.E., Debt Neglector, 430 Steps, Dial Drive, Gloriosa, Tom Solo, Audible Parts, Weak, Flag on Fire and Virginity.
And that's only scratching the surface.
Florida Underground Fest happens on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, all along Mills Avenue, with action kicking off as early as 2 p.m. each day. Note that there will also be a pre-party at Will's Pub on Friday, Aug. 4, with the Hamiltons, 69 Fingers, Chilled Monkey Brains and more.
Tickets are available now through Ticketweb and at the door.
