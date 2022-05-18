Florida Music Conference is aiming to highlight the best in Orlando's sounds this summer

Photo courtesy FMC/Instagram
Live action at FMF 2018
The Florida Music Festival had an unmatched 18-year run as Orlando’s flagship music festival and conference. Then after its 2018 edition, the major event just up and French-exited. But now, just as unexpectedly, it’s coming back. Sort of.
Although the same FMF minds are behind it, the event will actually debut as the Florida Music Conference. As the name indicates, this music industry gathering will lean more on the conference aspect. Also noteworthy is FMC’s distinctly local angle. The keynote conversations will feature natives who’ve enjoyed breakout success, like songwriter-producer Brock Berryhill, folk-pop group the 502s and pop singer John K.
While it may not be the SXSW-esque downtown takeover that FMF was, FMC will still have a concert component with two stages of live showcases. Apart from headliners like the 502s and John K, the rest of the lineups are still open and could include you or your band. If interested in performing, go to flamusicconf.live
and apply before May 27.
The Florida Music Conference takes place June 24-25 at Ace Cafe.
