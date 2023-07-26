Florida hardcore titans Gouge Away to finally grace an Orlando stage again this weekend

It's been too long since they've graced an Orlando stage

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 12:08 pm

Gouge Away play rare hometown show in Orlando Saturday - Photo courtesy Gouge Away/Facebook
Photo courtesy Gouge Away/Facebook
Gouge Away play rare hometown show in Orlando Saturday
Floridian hardcore band Gouge Away (whom we'd been claiming as our own for years now) are finally returning to an Orlando stage this weekend.

Things have been mostly quiet for the last few years on the Gouge Away front after the 2020 release of their single "Consider," but this year is shaping up to be a busy one for the band.

In February, the band did a surprise two-song reunion at a Militarie Gun show in Portland, and in May they released new single "Idealized." And on Friday, they kick off an East Coast tour right here in Florida, with an Orlando show as the second date.

Gouge Away play Will's Pub Saturday, July 29 with fellow rampagers Slow Fire Pistol and PeZ in tow. This very well may sell out.

Event Details
Gouge Away, Slow Fire Pistol, PeZ

Gouge Away, Slow Fire Pistol, PeZ o

Sat., July 29, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$17-$20
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

35 events 670 articles
Will's Pub


About The Author

Matthew Moyer

