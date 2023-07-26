Florida hardcore titans Gouge Away to finally grace an Orlando stage again this weekend

Things have been mostly quiet for the last few years on the Gouge Away front after the 2020 release of their single "Consider," but this year is shaping up to be a busy one for the band.
In February, the band did a surprise two-song reunion at a Militarie Gun show in Portland, and in May they released new single "Idealized." And on Friday, they kick off an East Coast tour right here in Florida, with an Orlando show as the second date.
Gouge Away play Will's Pub Saturday, July 29 with fellow rampagers Slow Fire Pistol and PeZ in tow. This very well may sell out.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed