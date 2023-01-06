Florida Groves Festival returns to Orlando this spring with lineup featuring Thievery Corporation and Collie Buddz

Julian Marley played a blazing set at last year's Florida Groves - Photo courtesy Florida Groves/Facebook
Julian Marley played a blazing set at last year's Florida Groves

The Florida Groves Festival is returning to Orlando in the spring with a cast of headliners poised to play, ahem, blazing sets.

The festival, with a focus on music, cannabis and arts, happens again at the Orlando Amphitheater in April. Some of the bigger headliners confirmed for this year's event include Thievery Corporation, Collie Buddz, Inner Circle, Protoje, Fortunate Youth, Kash'd Out, Bumpin Uglies, Ballyhoo!, Shwayze and the Savi Fernandez Band, among many others.

The weekend will also feature a Vendor Village & Convention, the Orlando Sneaker Convention, a tattoo convention, food and drink vendors, live art and installations, live glassblowing and all sorts of thematically on-point information and products.

Florida Groves Fest happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds' Orlando Amphitheater on Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16. Tickets are on sale now.

