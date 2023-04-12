Florida Groves Festival brings Thievery Corporation, Inner Circle and more to Orlando Amphitheater

This weekend the Florida Groves Festival takes over the Orlando Amphitheater with a cast of headliners poised to play, ahem, blazing sets.
The fest has a tripartite focus on music, the arts and, yes, cannabis. Some of the bigger acts this year include Thievery Corporation, Collie Buddz, Inner Circle, Protoje, Fortunate Youth, Kash’d Out, Bumpin Uglies, Ballyhoo!, Shwayze and the Savi Fernandez Band, among many others.
The weekend will also feature a Vendor Village & Convention, the Orlando Sneaker Convention, a tattoo convention, food and drink vendors, live art and installations, live glassblowing and all sorts of thematically on-point information and products. (The latter should assist in enhancing an already heady mood.)
Noon, Saturday, April 15, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, floridagrovesfest.com, $45-$1200.
Event Details
