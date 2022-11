Photo courtesy SWIMM/Facebook SWIMM play a homecoming show

Since decamping to L.A., Florida expats SWIMM have only sharpened their slinky sound and arty DIY sensibility into a pastel psych-pop fantasy.Orlando opener Timothy Eerie, who rock out from the druggier end of psych spectrum, are always good for heady thrills.Just as notable for those on the lookout for the next thing is that this bill features a peek at new local band Way Out, whose shaggy and melodic guitar rock sounds promising.