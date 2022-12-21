Florida emo showcase brings Intervention, Virginity to Will's Pub in January

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 8:22 pm


Will's Pub is going all in on all things sad and loud in the new year.

The venerable Orlando institution will show off a who's who of Florida emo when newish Jacksonville yearners Intervention join Daytona's preeminent Superdrag enthusiasts Virginity and Orlando's own Overthinker and Like Father on January 6.

Intervention dropped their debut album The World Is Screaming over the summer and Virginity are coming off releasing one of the better collections of Florida rock n' roll in recent memory in their album Popmortem. It's been three years and two years, respectively, since local support Overthinker and Like Father released Overthinker and No Such Thing As Home. But hey, they both still go.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. for the eye-poppingly low price of $10. Get out there.

Event Details
Intervention, Virginity, Overthinker, Like Father

Intervention, Virginity, Overthinker, Like Father

Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

Read More about Alex Galbraith
Trending

