Florida emo showcase brings Intervention, Virginity to Will's Pub in January

Will's Pub is going all in on all things sad and loud in the new year.The venerable Orlando institution will show off a who's who of Florida emo when newish Jacksonville yearners Intervention join Daytona's preeminent Superdrag enthusiasts Virginity and Orlando's own Overthinker and Like Father on January 6.Intervention dropped their debut albumover the summer and Virginity are coming off releasing one of the better collections of Florida rock n' roll in recent memory in their album. It's been three years and two years, respectively, since local support Overthinker and Like Father releasedandBut hey, they both still go.The show kicks off at 8 p.m. for the eye-poppingly low price of $10. Get out there.