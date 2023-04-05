Florida death metal godfathers Deicide to get evil at Conduit this week

Photo courtesy Deicide/Bandcamp Deicide bring the evil to Conduit on Friday

Even by the deeply misanthropic standards of early 1990s Central Floridian death metal, Deicide was on a whole other trip, proudly Satanic to the point where frontman Glenn Benon even branded an upside-down cross on his forehead. This was a band not here to fuck around.Their first two albums,and, are still absolutely breathtaking in their hateful ferocity. The band is working on a new album around these two Florida dates (the other is in Miami), so if you play your cards right you might get to hear some brand-new anti-hymns from some of the best to ever pay tribute to the horned one.Opening is 3KD, Killing Addiction and Vacuous Depths.