Florida death metal godfathers Deicide to get evil at Conduit this week

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 4:00 am

Deicide bring the evil to Conduit on Friday - Photo courtesy Deicide/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Deicide/Bandcamp
Deicide bring the evil to Conduit on Friday

Even by the deeply misanthropic standards of early 1990s Central Floridian death metal, Deicide was on a whole other trip, proudly Satanic to the point where frontman Glenn Benon even branded an upside-down cross on his forehead. This was a band not here to fuck around.

Their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, are still absolutely breathtaking in their hateful ferocity. The band is working on a new album around these two Florida dates (the other is in Miami), so if you play your cards right you might get to hear some brand-new anti-hymns from some of the best to ever pay tribute to the horned one.

Opening is 3KD, Killing Addiction and Vacuous Depths.

7 p.m., Friday, April 7, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $25.

Deicide, 3KD, Killing Addiction, Vacuous Depths

Deicide, 3KD, Killing Addiction, Vacuous Depths

Fri., April 7, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$25-$30

