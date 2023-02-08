Florida bass legends Dynamix II lead up a lineup of dance music heavies for 'Arrival' at Ace Cafe

Photo courtesy Dynamix II/Facebook Dynamix II headline 'Arrvial' in Orlando this weekend

For their latest beat clinic 'Arrival,' dance-music impresarios Future Sound of Breaks are bringing in none other than Florida electro-bass legends Dynamix II to top the evening’s marquee with a live performance.With underground classics like “Just Give the DJ a Break” and “Feel the Bass” that are the Floridian equivalents to “Planet Rock,” the South Florida act has crafted some of the best, most seminal jams in the bass canon. And because of Orlando’s own breaks heritage dating back to the rave glory days of the 1990s, Dynamix II’s appearances here have always been hype affairs.The stacked lineup of Arrival will include Code Rising, Brothers of Funk vs. Analog Hustlers, Super Genius (Supernaut and Jimi the Genius), Lee Combs, Voodoo, James Wolfe, Versa-Style, Security, Eric Berretta, Bobby Buzz, Soltek, Prophet 808, Audiosal, Lifeless Tissue and 21 Paths. This will be a guaranteed freak-a-thon.