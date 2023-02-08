Florida bass legends Dynamix II lead up a lineup of dance music heavies for 'Arrival' at Ace Cafe

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Dynamix II headline 'Arrvial' in Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Dynamix II/Facebook
Photo courtesy Dynamix II/Facebook
Dynamix II headline 'Arrvial' in Orlando this weekend

For their latest beat clinic 'Arrival,' dance-music impresarios Future Sound of Breaks are bringing in none other than Florida electro-bass legends Dynamix II to top the evening’s marquee with a live performance.

With underground classics like “Just Give the DJ a Break” and “Feel the Bass” that are the Floridian equivalents to “Planet Rock,” the South Florida act has crafted some of the best, most seminal jams in the bass canon. And because of Orlando’s own breaks heritage dating back to the rave glory days of the 1990s, Dynamix II’s appearances here have always been hype affairs.

The stacked lineup of Arrival will include Code Rising, Brothers of Funk vs. Analog Hustlers, Super Genius (Supernaut and Jimi the Genius), Lee Combs, Voodoo, James Wolfe, Versa-Style, Security, Eric Berretta, Bobby Buzz, Soltek, Prophet 808, Audiosal, Lifeless Tissue and 21 Paths. This will be a guaranteed freak-a-thon.

(7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Ace Cafe, $40-$55)

Event Details
FSOB: Arrival

FSOB: Arrival

Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Ace Cafe 100 W. Livingston St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35-$50

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Resurgent boy-band Big Time Rush announce Orlando return this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Big Time Rush in Orlando last year

Epcot reveals lineup for Garden Rocks concert series featuring Smash Mouth, Simple Plan and more

By Matthew Moyer

Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play Orlando next week

Also in Music

Orlando rapper Dontez takes a bold stop forward with new 'Black Madonna' mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Dontez releases new EP 'Black Madonna'

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us