Florence + the Machine bring 'Dance Fever' to Orlando's Amway Center this September

Florence and the Machine will bring a different fever to Orlando this September.They are set to play at the Amway Center on September 23. Brooklyn-born singer King Princess will have fans letting loose before Florence Welch & Co. take the stage.The band's new albumwas recorded in London when Welch and the rest of the world were in lockdown during the pandemic. According to a press release, the album consists of some things Florence missed when cooped up for months: clubbing, dancing, festivals, and being with her loved ones.For every ticket sold a dollar will be donated to; which is a non-profit organization that aids refugees worldwide.The band will hit Orlando on September 23. Tickets will go on sale on the Ticketmaster website on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 31 at 10 p.m.