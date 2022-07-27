VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Fitz and the Depressions bringing 'the wrong party' to Orlando this weekend

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Fitz And the Tantrums - Photo by Lindsey Byrnes
Photo by Lindsey Byrnes
Fitz And the Tantrums

Last year Fitz and the Tantrums gave you All the Feels. This time, though, the band is ready to make you “Sway.” We’re referring to, respectively, the Tantrums’ 2020 album and their latest single, which dropped in June. Fitz and the Tantrums are on the road again, and this time they’re aiming for nothing less than total dancefloor supremacy.

Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick and his band headlined the Frontyard Festival when they previously visited the City Beautiful, but this weekend they’ll be here again with all the bells and whistles on their The Wrong Party tour. And they’ve even got singer-songwriter and hitmaker Andy Grammer along for the ride as co-headliner.

Between the two headliners, they’ve got a vault’s worth of platinum records. Expect indie-pop earworms and infectious grooves aplenty.

Event Details
Fitz and the Tantrums, Andy Grammer

Fitz and the Tantrums, Andy Grammer

Sat., July 30, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$36.50-$66.50

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

