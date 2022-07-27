Fitz and the Depressions bringing 'the wrong party' to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Lindsey Byrnes Fitz And the Tantrums

Last year Fitz and the Tantrums gave you All the Feels. This time, though, the band is ready to make you “Sway.” We’re referring to, respectively, the Tantrums’ 2020 album and their latest single, which dropped in June. Fitz and the Tantrums are on the road again, and this time they’re aiming for nothing less than total dancefloor supremacy.Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick and his band headlined the Frontyard Festival when they previously visited the City Beautiful, but this weekend they’ll be here again with all the bells and whistles on their The Wrong Party tour. And they’ve even got singer-songwriter and hitmaker Andy Grammer along for the ride as co-headliner.Between the two headliners, they’ve got a vault’s worth of platinum records. Expect indie-pop earworms and infectious grooves aplenty.