First round of bands announced for Sanford’s Hurricane Party Music Fest

Photo courtesy The Expendables/Facebook
The Expendables headline this year's Hurricane Party in Sanford
It's never too early for a hurricane party in Central Florida, and West End Trading Co. has revealed the first round of bands playing their annual Hurricane Party Music Festival this spring.
For a 16th year, downtown Sanford will be ground zero for an armada of local (and beyond) musicians playing on six stages this spring.
Confirmed to perform so far are the Expendables, the Suicide Machines, the Supervillains (doing double duty), Hor!zen, Gargamel!, American Party Machine, Dial Drive, Jen in the Right Light, Wolf-Face, the Sh-Booms and many, many more!
The Hurricane Party Music Festival happens in Historic Downtown Sanford around West End Trading Co. on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb
