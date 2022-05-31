VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Program Director Creating Life by Design

By F.I.R.S.T Institute on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge ian_v2.jpg


At an early age, Ian Carroll developed a deep interest in the arts. Ian’s curiosity led him to his current role as F.I.R.S.T. Institute’s Program Director of Graphic Design and Web Development. For over 20 years, effective communication has been a part of the way Ian has led his life. Empathy has been the baseline for how Ian interacts with F.I.R.S.T. Institute students and instructors on his team.

“For me, teaching is about helping our students find their 'why.' At any point in life, seeking out your why can be difficult. As an educator, it is my job to help our students become lifelong learners, so they may follow their interests and cultivate purpose,” said Ian.

The Graphic Design & Web Development program teaches students the fundamentals of the design industry, including design principles, digital illustration, motion graphics, UX/UI design, and website design. F.I.R.S.T. Institute students will receive hands-on education using up-to-date technology for all types of web and graphic designs. In each course, students will develop their skills under the mentorship of industry professionals, preparing them for an entry-level position in the design industry.

According to Ian, graphic design and web development combine marketing, psychology, communication, and art. “In the graphic design program, we help students understand that the work they create is driving a consumer to think, feel, reason, and make a decision, all from an image. This concept alone is worth admission. We teach our students in 10 months what takes most designers 10 years to grasp. That is why we are different. I encourage any potential designer looking to break into the industry to join F.I.R.S.T., our focus is on practical real-world education,” said Ian.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier Digital Media School headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students. Their programs include Recording Arts, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design. To learn more about F.I.R.S.T. Institute visit first.edu.

