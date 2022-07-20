VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Is Changing Lives One Student at a Time

By F.I.R.S.T Institute on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 12:26 am

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FIRST INSTITUTE
image via FIRST Institute

For almost 20 years, F.I.R.S.T. Institute has been a place where dreamers go to develop their skills. “As an institution deeply rooted in the digital media and entertainment space, our dream is our students’ dream,” said Justina Fiocco, F.I.R.S.T. Institute President. “We make it our job to ensure our students are set up for success when they graduate. Whether they are coming to F.I.R.S.T. for graphic design, recording arts, or film; we are here to support their dreams and help them come true.”

F.I.R.S.T. Institute prides itself on its small class settings and its advanced learning environment. At F.I.R.S.T. Institute, students experience a hands-on environment that mocks real-world situations, preparing them for life outside the classroom. F.I.R.S.T. believes what you are learning is just as important as who you are learning from, which is why they employ instructors who are active in their respective fields. This way, F.I.R.S.T. students are being educated by professionals who are constantly exposed to new and ever-changing trends.

“Creators are inherently influential people. We know when our students come to school here, it is to fulfill a career of influence, whether they are aware of that or not. Our students' and alumni's presence at F.I.R.S.T. continues to echo an impact within their work for the remainder of their careers. To know that we have a part in that is remarkable. Our students are brilliant creators. I genuinely believe if someone is interested in attending a digital media school, they could pick no better place than F.I.R.S.T.,” said F.I.R.S.T. President, Justina.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier Digital Media School headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students. Their programs include Recording Arts, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design both on-campus and online through competitively priced 10-month programs.

To learn more about enrolling at F.I.R.S.T., visit their website at www.first.edu/apply/.

ADVERTISEMENT.

