F.I.R.S.T. Institute Film & Video Program Director Lands Dream Role in Students' Lives

By F.I.R.S.T Institute on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge dfvp_jamile_orlando_weekly.jpg


Action! Ten years ago, Jamile Johnson found himself in a part of his own home movie self-titled, life, where he was the main character. Art came easily to Jamile, and at an early age, he knew that film was for him. Jamile’s success story had humble beginnings as a video producer, which eventually led him to his current role at F.I.R.S.T. Institute as their Film & Video Program Director. Jamile is responsible for creating courses, managing a team of Instructors, and assisting students with their overarching success through his team.

“As film creators, we show the world our vision through a screen. Being able to show people what it is you are seeing is powerful. My goal as an educator is to help our students understand the gravity behind this and show them how to utilize their unique perspective to kick start their career,” Jamile said.

The F.I.R.S.T. Institute Digital Filmmaking & Video Production program teaches students the fundamentals of multiple facets of the film industry, including storytelling, pre-production, video technology, television broadcast, live video production, and digital video editing and effects. Students will receive hands-on education using up-to-date technology for all types of video production. In each course, students will develop their skills under the mentorship of industry professionals, preparing them for an entry-level position in the film industry.

“Motivating the students to me is all about capturing their voice. As a teacher, my job to our students is to help them feel confident in their creative endeavors. To see, and to be seen, to hear and be heard, and to know that they matter. We are not just a school. F.I.R.S.T. Institute facilitates and captures dreams, and as filmmakers, our students graduate and can share their dreams with others,” said Jamile.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier Digital Media School headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students. Their programs include Recording Arts, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design. To learn more about F.I.R.S.T. Institute visit first.edu.

