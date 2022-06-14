VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Announces Partnership with 48 Hour Film Project Orlando

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge advertorial.jpg

On June 7, 2022, premier Digital Media School F.I.R.S.T. Institute announced their VIP partnership with Orlando’s film festival of the year, the 48 Hour Film Project Orlando.
The 48 Hour Film Project Orlando is an annual film event in which creatives of all ages and skill levels compete to have a chance of making it big, including having their films shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

“This partnership for us aligns perfectly,” said F.I.R.S.T. Institute’s Managing Partner Alan Forbes. “The two producers of the event, Christina and Nando, are F.I.R.S.T. Institute graduates, making this a full-circle moment for us!” said Forbes.

Participants of the 48 Hour Film Project Orlando have 48 hours to write, film, and edit their work leading up to their film being judged by some of Orlando's top talent in film today! The 48 Hour Film Project extends beyond Orlando; it is an international event run across 130 cities worldwide. To date over 50,000 short films have been made and $1,000,000 in cash prizes have been awarded to participating filmmakers!

“Here at F.I.R.S.T., we are always looking for partnerships that make sense for us. This was one of those partnerships. We are proud to be partnering with an event that highlights some of Orlando’s top talent when it comes to film,” said Donney Smith, Managing Partner of F.I.R.S.T. Institute.

Registration for the event opens on June 21st for all interested parties. You can find more information by visiting the F.I.R.S.T. Institute event page.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier Digital Media School headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students in both online and on-campus options. Their programs include Recording Arts, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design.

For more information, contact: Director of Marketing Lauren George at 407-316-8310  x1303, [email protected], or Marketing Coordinator Kylie Hojnacki at 407-316-8310  x1306, [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. It is written for informational purposes only.

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Trending

The cold-blooded murder of Christina Grimmie was Orlando's most tragic and shocking crime ... for about 26 hours

By Shelton Hull

Christina Grimmie in April 2016

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

By Matthew Moyer

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

Rising reggaeton star Blessd talks inspirations, his rise to fame and iconic single 'Medallo'

By Maitane Orue

Rising reggaeton star Blessd talks inspirations, his rise to fame and iconic single 'Medallo'

Florida Underground Festival returns to Orlando live and loud in August

By Matthew Moyer

Wet Nurse play the Florida Underground Festival this summer

Also in Music

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

By Matthew Moyer

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

Orlando's premier party girls, Le Petite Fete, reflect on a year of sold-out events

By Nicolette Shurba

Devoted fans sing their lives at Le Petite Fete parties.

Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

Orlando concert picks this week: Timothy Eerie, Rakim, Cigano Swing

By Bao Le-Huu

Rakim plays Ace Cafe on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us