F.I.R.S.T. Institute announces history-making new president

On April 29, 2022, premier Digital Media School F.I.R.S.T. Institute
announced its first female President, Justina Fiocco, marking a historical moment for the school. Fiocco is stated to assume the position effective immediately.
“Due to her extensive leadership training, Justina has brought an accelerated focus to key issues,” said Donney Smith, Co-Founder of F.I.R.S.T. Institute.
“We are at a crucial moment in time. I believe the appointment of Justina Fiocco as President will lead F.I.R.S.T. Institute to the pinnacle of success, prepare us to implement new strategies and take advantage of new market opportunities,” said Smith.
Fiocco’s career began with F.I.R.S.T. in 2021, as Director of Human Resources & Institutional Compliance. Since then, she has spearheaded major strategy and technical shifts across the company. Justina began her leadership journey with fortune 500 company and grocery store giant Publix, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience to her new role at F.I.R.S.T.
“According to CUPA-HR data as of January 2022, only 32% of institutes, colleges and universities have female presidents. This moment is not just for our Institute, it is for educational sectors across America,” said, Alan Forbes, Co-Founder of F.I.R.S.T.
“We believe in equality for our staff, students, and partners alike. This appointment underlines our commitment on equitable treatment across the board,” said Forbes.
Within her new role, Justina will oversee all day to day operations of the Institute as well as manage all administrative staff and faculty. Fiocco’s role as President will also put her in charge of all student relations as it pertains to F.I.R.S.T. Institute.
F.I.R.S.T. Institute
is a premier Digital Media School headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students in both online and on campus options. Their programs include Recording Arts
, Filmmaking
and Graphic Design
.
For more information, contact: Director of Marketing Lauren George at 407-316-8310 x1303, [email protected]
, or Marketing Coordinator Kylie Hojnacki at 407-316-8310 x1306, [email protected]
.
