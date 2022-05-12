VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

F.I.R.S.T. Institute announces history-making new president

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge justinafioccoimage.png

On April 29, 2022, premier Digital Media School F.I.R.S.T. Institute announced its first female President, Justina Fiocco, marking a historical moment for the school. Fiocco is stated to assume the position effective immediately.

“Due to her extensive leadership training, Justina has brought an accelerated focus to key issues,” said Donney Smith, Co-Founder of F.I.R.S.T. Institute.

“We are at a crucial moment in time. I believe the appointment of Justina Fiocco as President will lead F.I.R.S.T. Institute to the pinnacle of success, prepare us to implement new strategies and take advantage of new market opportunities,” said Smith.

Fiocco’s career began with F.I.R.S.T. in 2021, as Director of Human Resources & Institutional Compliance. Since then, she has spearheaded major strategy and technical shifts across the company. Justina began her leadership journey with fortune 500 company and grocery store giant Publix, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience to her new role at F.I.R.S.T.

“According to CUPA-HR data as of January 2022, only 32% of institutes, colleges and universities have female presidents. This moment is not just for our Institute, it is for educational sectors across America,” said, Alan Forbes, Co-Founder of F.I.R.S.T.

“We believe in equality for our staff, students, and partners alike. This appointment underlines our commitment on equitable treatment across the board,” said Forbes.

Within her new role, Justina will oversee all day to day operations of the Institute as well as manage all administrative staff and faculty. Fiocco’s role as President will also put her in charge of all student relations as it pertains to F.I.R.S.T. Institute.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier Digital Media School headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students in both online and on campus options. Their programs include Recording Arts, Filmmaking and Graphic Design.

For more information, contact: Director of Marketing Lauren George at 407-316-8310  x1303, [email protected], or Marketing Coordinator Kylie Hojnacki at 407-316-8310  x1306, [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. It is written for informational purposes only.
Music Slideshows

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center
Role Model

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live
AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour

AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour
Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live

How Orlando's Michael Donaldson left global DJing behind to reconnect with music (and life)

By Daniel Fuller

Gardening, not architecture.

Contemporary classical band Answers are an all-star cast of young Orlando mavericks

By Bao Le-Huu

Answers: Thad Anderson, Brandon Kyle Miller, Caitlin Pequignot, Beatriz Ramirez and Chris Belt

Orlando concert picks this week: Gogol Bordello, Wu-Tang Killarmy, Afghan Whigs, North Mississippi Allstars

By Bao Le-Huu

Gogol Bordello's current tour will donate a portion of its proceeds to aid Ukraine.

NLE Choppa wonders if Orlando or Miami crowds are wilder ahead of this weekend's show at Celine downtown

By Sarah Kinbar

NLE Choppa plays Orlando this weekend

Sabrina Claudio brings 'Based on a Feeling' comeback tour to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Sabrina Claudio brings 'Based on a Feeling' comeback tour to Orlando this summer

How Orlando's Michael Donaldson left global DJing behind to reconnect with music (and life)

By Daniel Fuller

Gardening, not architecture.

Contemporary classical band Answers are an all-star cast of young Orlando mavericks

By Bao Le-Huu

Answers: Thad Anderson, Brandon Kyle Miller, Caitlin Pequignot, Beatriz Ramirez and Chris Belt

Orlando concert picks this week: Gogol Bordello, Wu-Tang Killarmy, Afghan Whigs, North Mississippi Allstars

By Bao Le-Huu

Gogol Bordello's current tour will donate a portion of its proceeds to aid Ukraine.
