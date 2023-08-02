Fast-rising rapper Moneybagg Yo plays Orlando on Thursday

His “Larger Than Life” roadtrip makes 23 stops before ending up in his hometown of Memphis in September. He won’t be alone on this tour, though: Artists like Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt will perform as well.
In 2017, Moneybagg Yo’s mixtape Federal 3X raced into the Billboard 200, and singles like “Time Served,” “Said Sum” and “Run It Up” demonstrate his versatility as an artist. With four albums out, he has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Future.
Come check out a young contender.
7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $45-$155.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed