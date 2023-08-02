Fast-rising rapper Moneybagg Yo plays Orlando on Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Moneybagg Yo plays Amway Center on Thursday

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is taking his blend of trap, drill and Southern hip-hop music on tour this summer and the first stop is here in Orlando.His “Larger Than Life” roadtrip makes 23 stops before ending up in his hometown of Memphis in September. He won’t be alone on this tour, though: Artists like Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt will perform as well.In 2017, Moneybagg Yo’s mixtaperaced into the Billboard 200, and singles like “Time Served,” “Said Sum” and “Run It Up” demonstrate his versatility as an artist. With four albums out, he has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Future.Come check out a young contender.