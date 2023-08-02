Fast-rising rapper Moneybagg Yo plays Orlando on Thursday

'Larger Than Life' tour kicks off at the Amway Center

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Moneybagg Yo plays Amway Center on Thursday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Moneybagg Yo plays Amway Center on Thursday
Rapper Moneybagg Yo is taking his blend of trap, drill and Southern hip-hop music on tour this summer and the first stop is here in Orlando.

His “Larger Than Life” roadtrip makes 23 stops before ending up in his hometown of Memphis in September. He won’t be alone on this tour, though: Artists like Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt will perform as well.

In 2017, Moneybagg Yo’s mixtape Federal 3X raced into the Billboard 200, and singles like “Time Served,” “Said Sum” and “Run It Up” demonstrate his versatility as an artist. With four albums out, he has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Future.

Come check out a young contender.

7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $45-$155.

Event Details
Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt

Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt

Thu., Aug. 3, 6 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45-$155
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

34 events 279 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Country star Tim McGraw will bring ‘Standing Room Only’ tour to Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

Tim McGraw will keep it intimate at the Amway Center

Saying gay with queer indie-rockers Man on Man at Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Man on Man at Will's Pub

Deantoni Parks, Kurt Rambus and White Sands present long-awaited night of avant sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Deantoni Parks makes good on pandemic cancellation of his Technoself show in 2020

Nice guy singer-songwriter Jackson Browne graces the Dr. Phillips Center stage

By Matthew Moyer

Jackson Browne

Also in Music

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

By Bao Le-Huu

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

'I thought it would only last a couple of months': Illuminated Paths’ Josh Rogers on his anniversary label showcase in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Josh Rogers set up as Broken Machine Films at a recent Orlando show

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

By Ida V. Eskamani

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

Orlando’s Agent Octopus have just released the surf-rock jams your summer playlist was missing

By Bao Le-Huu

Agent Octupus do surf-rock, but (saltwater) landlocked Orlando-style
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us