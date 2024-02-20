Fan-favorite Sanford Porchfest brings armies of local musicians to rock out on 18 porches

There will be performances from jazz band BlueMoon, local blues institution Eugene Snowden, country singer Sean Holcomb, rockers The Smoking Jackets and (seriously) so many more, plus more than a dozen food vendors across the festival route.
This free event raises money through donations, sponsorships, an art auction and merchandise sales to support the arts in Seminole County. The nonprofit Sanford Porchfest Foundation raised $52,000 at last year’s festival toward scholarships for local students, and they have high hopes of breaking that record.
Don’t trust our recommendation? That’s fine. Last year, the event won our Best of Orlando readers poll for best local music festival, so trust your friends and neighbors.
11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Sanford.
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed