Fan-favorite Sanford Porchfest brings armies of local musicians to rock out on 18 porches

House(s) show this weekend in Sanford!

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 1:13 pm

BlueMoon are one of many bands rockin' the Porch in Sanford this weekend
Photo courtesy Sanford Porchfest/Facebook
BlueMoon are one of many bands rockin' the Porch in Sanford this weekend
Sanford Porchfest Music Festival is back with over 70 musicians playing on 18 porches Saturday. A generous handful of homes in Sanford will host various bands and artists on their front porches while audiences gather on lawns and under oak trees to indulge in live music, leisurely walking — or trolleying — from house to house.

There will be performances from jazz band BlueMoon, local blues institution Eugene Snowden, country singer Sean Holcomb, rockers The Smoking Jackets and (seriously) so many more, plus more than a dozen food vendors across the festival route.

This free event raises money through donations, sponsorships, an art auction and merchandise sales to support the arts in Seminole County. The nonprofit Sanford Porchfest Foundation raised $52,000 at last year’s festival toward scholarships for local students, and they have high hopes of breaking that record.

Don’t trust our recommendation? That’s fine. Last year, the event won our Best of Orlando readers poll for best local music festival, so trust your friends and neighbors.

11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Sanford.

Event Details
The 7th Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival

Sat., Feb. 24, 11 a.m.

Centennial Park Park Avenue and Fourth Street, Sanford North

Buy Tickets



Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

