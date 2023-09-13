Familiar Orlando musical face 3D Boy shows a new pop side with latest album 'Moments'

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Orlando project 3D Boy releases new album 'Moments'

<a href="https://3dboy.bandcamp.com/album/moments">MOMENTS by 3D BOY</a>

Over the past decade plus, Orlando musician Terry Caudill has built a sterling reputation as a songwriter across a variety of styles like the soaring indie rock of Waxed and the fuzz-punk of the excellent Flashlights, a band that was notably signed to Hard Rock Records and put out a national record produced by Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison and Andy Monaghan.While most of the acts he’s led have been rooted in rock, there’s always been one latent but distinct vein in Caudill’s songs, and that’s keen pop intuition.These days, Caudill’s main vehicle is fledgling solo project 3D Boy. With the recent release of 3D Boy’s debut LP,, he’s made a head-turning pivot that now fully indulges his long-simmering pop muse and channels his open melodies in the purest, most diverse way of his entire career. Like, by far.Album opener “I Love You” rings warmly familiar with Caudill’s huge, swooning signature. The rest of the songs, however, stretch the palette in ways both unexpected and remarkable. It’s an indie-pop prism that goes from folky pop (“In My Head,” “Big Eyes”) and bedroom balladry (“Moments”) on out to utterly novel ground for Caudill that dives headlong into dreamy soul (“Hang Up”) and futuristic R&B (“It’s Magic”).On this work, Caudill shows revelatory range. What makesmost convincing, though, is that he never sounds like a tourist. The result is a fresh sonic kaleidoscope that’s all anchored by Caudill’s unfailingly tender melodicism.now streams everywhere.