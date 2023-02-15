Fall under the spell of Big Thief during their show at Orlando's Beacham next week

Photo by Alexa Viscius courtesy Big Thief/Facebook Big Thief bring their bold new vision of folk music to the Beacham Monday

Few acts have the “it” factor like rustic indie-rock band Big Thief right now. With some breathtaking work, they’ve become emblematic of a vision of folk music that’s modern and singular.With the distinctive character of singer, songwriter and guitarist Adrianne Lenker, their songs conjure a world that’s at once earthy and dreamy, a suspended realm where both the flight of idiosyncrasy and the weight of substance co-exist.Big Thief’s current record,(on 4AD), is a sonically and conceptually sprawling double album that should be an ideal vessel to illustrate the full spectrum and bloom of Big Thief’s sound on stage.There’s simply no other act like Big Thief. Come feel their spell.