Expert Timing head up a bill of promising newer acts at Orlando's Social on Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Karina Kistler. courtesy Foundation Presents Expert Timing

The end of times may be near, but punk is alive and well in the City Beautiful. The minds behind the Pulp Fest have teamed up with Foundation, culminating in a killer lineup of bands taking the Social stage. Orlando’s bubblegum-grunge outfit Expert Timing headline the night. They’re a tender warrior band, taking on tough topics with warmth, but always ready to throw a punch when necessary.Joining them are the very relatably named Dead Selves from Atlanta. The band’s recent single, “Leather Teeth,” is a simultaneously haunting and groovy slice of grandiose emo. And then there’s Orlando’s Palm Tree Square and Default Friends, more than worth opening an ear to. Support your local punk scene like it supports you.