Experimental music collective Auto Chlor returns to Orlando for one night only on Sunday

L.A.’s Auto Chlor are an enigmatic experimental music collective whose membership is both ever-fluid and eternally shrouded, even though some of them are quite famous in avant-garde circles.
The only common denominator is shadowy bandleader xx periscope. While he’s a mystery to the rest of the world, we here know him well as Timothy Murray, longtime member of the Orlando music scene.
His outlandish and highly conceptual ways made him a leading weirdo in our underground, and his live shows are often as much sonic explorations as they are performance art. For this special homecoming show, Murray has dug deep into his local roots to cobble together a star-studded backing band of Orlando notables Brian Esser (Yip-Yip, Cabo Boing) and Tony Mauss.
Opening will be Atlanta’s Hifi Envelope, who specialize in atmosphere-rich post-rock pastiche, and Snotnoze Saleem, the bright outsider rapper whose emergence last year was so impressive that I named him “Best hip-hop debut” in this column’s last Undie Awards.
Add in the VHS psychedelia of Broken Machine Films’ visuals and this event will be a heady multisensory brew.
(10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Uncle Lou’s, price TBA)