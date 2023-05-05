Experience sounds from around the globe during Timucua Arts’ World Music Weekends

Starting this Friday, May 5, and running for two days every weekend of the month of May, the series promises innovative takes on flamenco, Bossa Nova, fusion and more.
The shows kick off tonight and here's the full schedule:
Friday, May 5:
Dimas Sanchez Afro Latin Jazz Project
"jazz influenced by the sounds of Afro Puerto Rican, Afro Cuban and Afro Brazilian music"
Sunday, May 7:
Matt Venuti presents The Ultima Zone
"a live music experience that consists of stunning visuals that [Venuti] has filmed throughout the U.S."
Friday, May 12:
Maharajah Flamenco Trio
"dynamic expression of Flamenco Nuevo … blending traditional Spanish rhythms with jazz, classical and world music"
Saturday, May 13:
Wahh World Fusion Band
"combines Indian and Eastern influences with contemporary styles like rock, jazz and funk"
Friday, May 19:
O Som Do Jazz
"recaptures the spirit of 1960s Brazilian Bossa Nova, samba-jazz, MPB & Baião"
Saturday, May 20:
Ella & The Bossa Beat
"a Brazilian Jazz/Pop style of music combining Bossa Nova grooves with a soulful jazz influence"
All of the shows kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for many of these shows still through Timucua Arts Foundation's website.
