Experience sounds from around the globe during Timucua Arts’ World Music Weekends

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dimas Sanchez Afro Latin Jazz Project kicks off World Music Weekends at TImucua Arts

Location Details Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South 407-595-2713 13 events 70 articles

Timucua Arts Foundation debuts a new program of music this weekend that features sounds from all over the world, with the aptly named World Music Weekends concert series.Starting this Friday, May 5, and running for two days every weekend of the month of May, the series promises innovative takes on flamenco, Bossa Nova, fusion and more.The shows kick off tonight and here's the full schedule:Dimas Sanchez Afro Latin Jazz Project"jazz influenced by the sounds of Afro Puerto Rican, Afro Cuban and Afro Brazilian music"Matt Venuti presents The Ultima Zone"a live music experience that consists of stunning visuals that [Venuti] has filmed throughout the U.S."Maharajah Flamenco Trio"dynamic expression of Flamenco Nuevo … blending traditional Spanish rhythms with jazz, classical and world music"Wahh World Fusion Band"combines Indian and Eastern influences with contemporary styles like rock, jazz and funk"O Som Do Jazz"recaptures the spirit of 1960s Brazilian Bossa Nova, samba-jazz, MPB & Baião"Ella & The Bossa Beat"a Brazilian Jazz/Pop style of music combining Bossa Nova grooves with a soulful jazz influence"All of the shows kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for many of these shows still through Timucua Arts Foundation's website