Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Experience sounds from around the globe during Timucua Arts’ World Music Weekends

The series promises innovative takes on flamenco, Bossa Nova, fusion and more

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 5:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dimas Sanchez Afro Latin Jazz Project kicks off World Music Weekends at TImucua Arts - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Dimas Sanchez Afro Latin Jazz Project kicks off World Music Weekends at TImucua Arts
Timucua Arts Foundation debuts a new program of music this weekend that features sounds from all over the world, with the aptly named World Music Weekends concert series.

Starting this Friday, May 5, and running for two days every weekend of the month of May, the series promises innovative takes on flamenco, Bossa Nova, fusion and more.

The  shows kick off tonight and here's the full schedule:

Friday, May 5:
Dimas Sanchez Afro Latin Jazz Project
"jazz influenced by the sounds of Afro Puerto Rican, Afro Cuban and Afro Brazilian music"

Sunday, May 7:
Matt Venuti presents The Ultima Zone
"a live music experience that consists of stunning visuals that [Venuti] has filmed throughout the U.S."

Friday, May 12:
Maharajah Flamenco Trio
"dynamic expression of Flamenco Nuevo … blending traditional Spanish rhythms with jazz, classical and world music"

Saturday, May 13:
Wahh World Fusion Band
"combines Indian and Eastern influences with contemporary styles like rock, jazz and funk"

Friday, May 19:
O Som Do Jazz
"recaptures the spirit of 1960s Brazilian Bossa Nova, samba-jazz, MPB & Baião"

Saturday, May 20:
Ella & The Bossa Beat
"a Brazilian Jazz/Pop style of music combining Bossa Nova grooves with a soulful jazz influence"

All of the shows kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for many of these shows still through Timucua Arts Foundation's website.

Location Details

Timucua Arts Foundation

2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

407-595-2713

13 events 70 articles


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Thirstin Howl the 3rd and his Lo Life crew put on a big, star-studded weekend of hip-hop music all over Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Thirstin Howl the 3rd and company redeem Cinco de Mayo

Orlando bands unite to to put on a ‘Keep the Scene Safe’ show at Stardust Video

By Matthew Moyer

Holly Pocket play "Keep the Scene Safe" benefit at Stardust this weekend

Orlando’s You Blew It! blown away by response to this weekend's sold-out reunion shows

By Ida V. Eskamani

You Blew It! reunite for two nights in Orlando

Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar plays Orlando Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Souleymane Ibrahim, Mdou Moctar, Mikey Coltun and Ahmoudou Madassane

Also in Music

Orlando vaporwave maestro Dan Mason releases crystalline new compilation album

By Bao Le-Huu

Dan Mason releases new compilation of his vaporwave singles

Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar plays Orlando Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Souleymane Ibrahim, Mdou Moctar, Mikey Coltun and Ahmoudou Madassane

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us