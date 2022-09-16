ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Experience 'Dance Fever' with Florence + the Machine next weekend

The dog days are finally over.

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 3:36 pm

Florence returns to Orlando on Sept. 23
Florence and the Machine/Facebook
Florence returns to Orlando on Sept. 23

Florence + the Machine makes their return to Orlando's Amway Center on Sept. 23. The English indie-rock band, led by frontwoman Florence Welch, began touring their newest album Dance Fever across the U.S. earlier this month. They're accompanied by opener King Princess.

Inspired by the phenomenon of choreomania, Dance Fever is an uncontrollable, powerhouse album that promises excited fans the opportunity to sing and dance alongside Welch as if they are quite literally unable to stop. As shared best in Welch's own lyrics, "for a moment, when I'm dancing, I am free".

One dollar from every ticket sale will go toward Choose Love, an organization that works to provide refugees and displaced people with resources and community aid.

Tickets start at $36 and can purchased directly from the Amway Center.

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

