Experience 'Dance Fever' with Florence + the Machine next weekend

Florence and the Machine/Facebook
Florence returns to Orlando on Sept. 23
Florence + the Machine makes their return to Orlando's Amway Center on Sept. 23. The English indie-rock band, led by frontwoman Florence Welch, began touring their newest album Dance Fever
across the U.S. earlier this month. They're accompanied by opener King Princess.
Inspired by the phenomenon of choreomania
, Dance Fever
is an uncontrollable, powerhouse album that promises excited fans the opportunity to sing and dance alongside Welch as if they are quite literally unable to stop. As shared best in Welch's own lyrics, "for a moment, when I'm dancing, I am free".
One dollar from every ticket sale will go toward Choose Love
, an organization that works to provide refugees and displaced people with resources and community aid.
Tickets start at $36 and can purchased directly from the Amway Center
.